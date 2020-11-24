A Scottish paramedic who returned to work full-time during the pandemic has died from Covid.

After testing positive for the virus on October 22, Mr Moore shared his experiences with others on social media.

Rod Moore, 63, was admitted to Forth Valley Royal Hospital's intensive care unit in Larbert, Stirlingshire, where he had earlier returned to work full-time to help cope with pressure on the health service during the pandemic.

His expertise after 40 years of service was used to support younger colleagues.

After developing symptoms, Mr Moore self-isolated for a period of days before being admitted to hospital when his condition worsened.

Speaking on Twitter, where he would post regular updates, he said coronavirus was “a bugger.”

He wrote: “I never thought it would happen but it’s hospital for me. Covid19 is a bugger.

Although he kept his spirits high, Mr Moore later shared that he had been placed on CPAP - an oxygen breathing aid machine - as his condition deteriorated.

On October 27 he posted an update that he was “off to Critical Care - the virus has really got me.”

And despite Mr Moore later telling followers he was getting "better and stronger”, he added that it was a “slow process”, saying: “I just have to stick with it and see what happens.

"There have been worse than me and came out the other end.”

The ambulance worker of 40 years tragically passed away on Friday.

Friends, family and followers on social media have now paid tribute to the “hero” paramedic, known as ‘Rodders’.

One twitter user said: "You'll be sadly missed Rodders, the pleasure was all ours."

Another added: “I only knew Rodders on here and would see what he was going through. Horrible, horrible news. Sympathy to all his loved ones."Thoughts are with his wife, son and family at this time."

A third said: “Horrible news. Thoughts are with his family. RIP”