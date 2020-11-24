More than 700 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Latest figures show that 771 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with a further 41 deaths recorded.

The total number of cases in Scotland has now reached 90,081.

READ MORE: Scottish frontline paramedic dies after documenting long battle with coronavirus

1,197 people were in hospital yesterday with Covid-19, and 84 people were in intensive care being treated for coronavirus.

The total number of deaths has now reached 3,544.

READ MORE: 'The virus doesn't care if it's Christmas': Leading government advisor's warning about risks of mixing over festive period

According to the latest data, 11,316 new tests for Covid-19 were carried out, 8.6 per cent of which were positive.