More than 700 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Latest figures show that 771 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with a further 41 deaths recorded.
The total number of cases in Scotland has now reached 90,081.
1,197 people were in hospital yesterday with Covid-19, and 84 people were in intensive care being treated for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths has now reached 3,544.
According to the latest data, 11,316 new tests for Covid-19 were carried out, 8.6 per cent of which were positive.
