Campaigners have urged that more be done to help those suffering mental health issues after grim statistics revealed that the number of suicides recorded in Scotland has risen to its highest figure for almost a decade.

Data from National Records of Scotland (NRS) released today shows that there were 833 probable suicides registered in Scotland in 2019, an increase from 784 the year before.

Almost two thirds of those who took their own lives were men, while people living in disadvantaged communities were three times more likely to commit suicide compared to those in wealthier areas.

Six hundred and twenty men and 213 women took their own lives, with people aged 45-54 most at risk. The figure of 833 is the highest total since 2011, when 889 ended their lives by their own hands.

Rachel Cackett, Executive Director of Samaritans Scotland, said: “Every single one of the 833 deaths by suicide in 2019 represents a devastating loss with far-reaching consequences for family, friends and communities.

"It’s particularly concerning to see rates of suicide increase for almost all age groups and for rates among young people under 25 continuing to rise this year."

READ MORE: Coronavirus: One in 10 had suicidal thoughts​

Nearly a third of all probable suicides were of people aged between 45 and 59. Over the last five years, the proportion of probable suicides was largest in the 45-49 age group. This is a shift in age group from the late 1990s when the largest proportions were for people in their late 20s and early 30s.

Data from 2019 shows some specific areas of increase from 2018. In particular there was a rise in female suicide in the 15-25 age bracket with nine additional deaths, with male deaths also rising. There has also been an increase in male and females over 55.

The National Suicide Prevention Leadership Group (NSPLG), set up in late 2018, is an independent group formed to advise on and support delivery of the Scottish Government’s Suicide Prevention Action Plan. The group includes those with lived, academic and professional experience.

NSPLG chair Rose Fitzpatrick said: “Suicide prevention has never been more important. While today’s figures predate COVID-19, the pandemic is likely to have a long-term impact on wellbeing and mental health as people’s lives change.

"For that reason, we have recommended and the Scottish Government will now take forward the creation of a long-term suicide prevention strategy which includes but goes beyond mental health to address issues affecting people’s life circumstances, such as equalities, employment and the economy.

"As today’s figures show, it remains the case that the tragedy of suicide is three times more likely to occur among those living in the most deprived areas of Scotland than it is in the least deprived."

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon under fire over police mental health help

Claire Sweeney, Director of Place and Wellbeing at Public Health Scotland said: "Each of these deaths are a tragedy arising from profound distress, and are all preventable. They will have left immeasurable grief across families and communities.

"The unprecedented challenges we have all faced in 2020 perhaps make it easier to understand that anyone can experience mental illness.

"That’s one of the reasons why Public Health Scotland is prioritising improving mental wellbeing as part of our strategic plan.

She added: "We will work with our partners to help grow the understanding of levels of suicide in the communities they work with, and more broadly to support better mental wellbeing across Scotland."

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health or feeling suicidal, please don’t hesitate to ask for help by contacting your GP, NHS24 on 111, Samaritans on 116 123 or Breathing Space on 0800 83 58 87.