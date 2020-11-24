THE leader of Scotland's police union is to take charge of the body which oversees the rights and wellbeing of officers across Europe.

Calum Steele, General Secretary of The Scottish Police Federation, has been elected President of EuroCOP, which represents the interests of 230,000 police officers through 30 police unions and staff organisations across 25 European countries, including Spain, Greece, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and the UK.

The organisation takes on issues such as improving cross border police cooperation and ensuring all European Police officers can do their jobs in the safest way, with the best available protective equipment and best working conditions for them as possible.

Mr Steele said: “All Europeans deserve the best police services they can get, and at a time when the challenges facing us all are unprecedented in modern times, it is a testament and credit to officers that public confidence in them remains high.

“That being said, we cannot be blind to the realities of the challenges we face. The blight of terrorism remains an ever-present danger, the Coronavirus pandemic has catapulted police officers into a public health enforcer role, and our colleagues continue to face extreme danger every single day.

“We have to recognise that Brexit in whatever form will change the face of European law enforcement cooperation, and we must do all we can do to ensure that our citizens do not suffer as a consequence."

He added: “We cannot ignore the real challenges created by the re-emergence of a migration surge into Europe, and we must ensure police officers have the tools and training to combat increasingly sophisticated criminal networks.”

Mr Steele joined Northern Constabulary in 1993 and has over 27 years police service. Northern Constabulary amalgamated into Police Scotland in 2013. He has been General Secretary of the Scottish Police Federation since 2008, and has also served as Vice President of EuroCop.

He said: “Policing has become the intersectional public service and is now far more than just crime and arrests. Police officers step into the gaps created by other services and are the ultimate safety net for society.

“Whilst that is laudable it has taken its toll.

“Police officers are overworked, they are suffering physical and mental ill-health, and they are running on empty.”

He added: “EuroCOP has been a force for good for over 18 years. Its influence in that time has gone from strength to strength, and I am confident that in the years that lie ahead, it will continue to do so. The police officers of Europe deserve nothing less.”

“It is a tremendous honour to be elected as President of EuroCOP, and I thank my colleagues for their support.

“I look forward to working with them all in promoting their vital work and advocating for police officers across the continent."

Mr Steele is taking over from Angels Bosch, a Member of the Catalan Police force, Mossos d’Esquadra, who’s held the post since 2015.