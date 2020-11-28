SO, chlorinated chicken, yes or no? And is that even the right question? As we prepare to leave the EU, what might be the result of any post-EU free trade agreement between the UK and the US?

Economically, not that much actually, according to The Food Programme on Radio 4 on Sunday (repeated Monday). A deal would increase GDP by around 0.16 per cent over the next 15 years according to the UK government's own figures. Politically, though, that's another matter.

And that's where the chlorinated chicken comes in. It has become a symbol of the fears that might arise from any such deal; an eager American market keen to push their chickens on us even though their food standards are different to our own.

The outgoing US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue (speaking with all the charm of a Bond villain; but maybe that's showing my prejudice) told the programme's presenter Charlotte Smith that some people wanted to pay more for the "sentimentality in their food consumption." US farmers could provide healthy, cheap food for those who didn't or couldn't afford that sentimentality.

The truth is that in the UK we are not self-sufficient in chicken. And while British consumers say food standards are important, they also are driven by price. Only six per cent of chicken sold in the UK are free-range.

Cath Elliston from the food protest movement BiteBack pointed out, any cheap imported US chicken will be used in schools, care homes and hospitals as public sector budgets continue to be squeezed. And it's not just chicken we have to worry about. A US-Canadian deal, she pointed out, saw an influx of high-fructose corn syrup to Canada which contributed to a tripling in obesity rates. Very tasty.

