The UK has recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll since mid-May according to the latest figures.

Across the UK, another 608 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, taking the UK total to 55,838.

This is the highest daily total since 614 deaths were reported on May 12 – but there is often a delay in the reporting of deaths over the weekend.

These figures are not the number of people who have died in a single day but the number of deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been more than 71,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The Government said that, as of 9am on Tuesday, there had been a further 11,299 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,538,794

A 10-year-old boy among those to have died in hospital after testing positive for the virus, data shows.

A total of nine people aged between 31 and 90, did not have underlying conditions