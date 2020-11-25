The Duchess of Sussex has revealed the heartbreak and "unbearable grief" she felt when she miscarried a baby earlier this year.

Writing in the New York Times: “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

“It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib", her moving account began.

But The Duchess of Sussex said that she suddenly knew something was wrong.

“After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right", she said.

“Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

Meghan and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, had their first child, Archie, on 6 May 2019.

They were living in Los Angeles at the time of Meghan's miscarriage.