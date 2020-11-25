The BBC has refuted reports that the ratings for their flagship political show Question Time are ‘at an all-time low’.

It has been reported that viewing figures from the show 'plummeted to an all-time low’ during an episode in October with just over 620,000 viewers, however, the BBC has stated that the episode in question had 1.3m viewers.

Addressing claims that an episode of the political show hosted by Fiona Bruce had just over 620,000 viewers last month a spokesperson for the BBC said: “This story is completely untrue and the figures are not accurate. Question Time achieved a healthy 1.3m viewers when it aired on BBC One in its usual time slot.”

The reports also claimed that an episode that aired on November 19 obtained 700,000 views, with the BBC stating that it had 1.4m.

The reports online and in The Sun about Question Time audience numbers are untrue and the figures are wrong. Question Time achieved a healthy 1.3m viewers on 1 Oct and 1.4m on 19 Nov, a great performance by the team given the pressures of the pandemic. #bbcqt — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) November 25, 2020

The corporation further defended the show - with the BBC News Press team taking to social media to write: “The reports online and in The Sun about Question Time audience numbers are untrue and the figures are wrong. Question Time achieved a healthy 1.3m viewers on 1 Oct and 1.4m on 19 Nov, a great performance by the team given the pressures of the pandemic”

The episode in question on October 1 aired from Carlisle and featured Grant Shapps MP secretary of state for transport; shadow sports minister Alison McGovern MP, the SNP’s David Linden MP.Stuart Rose, retailer and chair of Ocado, and Helen Stokes-Lampard, GP and chair of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges.

We're off to Swansea this week, where our virtual audience will put their questions to the panel. See you Thursday, 10:45pm, @BBCOne.



To join an audience this series apply here ➡️ https://t.co/nTqhC7eJJd ⬅️ pic.twitter.com/o6d4m7aPgt — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) November 23, 2020

According to reports, Question Time had around 3.5m in March this year.

Fiona Bruce replaced long-time host David Dimbleby in January 2019.

Question Time this week comes from Swansea and will air on BBC One on Thursday at 10:45pm.