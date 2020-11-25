Almost 900 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
Nicola Sturgeon announced that 880 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with a further 44 deaths recorded.
The total number of cases has now reached 90,961.
New figures confirmed 1,161 people were in hospital - a decrease of 36 from yesterday - with 84 in intensive care, the same as yesterday.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest increase in cases, with a rise of 260 new cases.
A total of 190 new cases have been recorded in Lanarkshire, with 94 cases recorded in Grampian.
The remaining cases were spread over eight health board areas.
The total number of deaths has now reached 3,588.
According to the National Records of Scotland (NRS), A total of 5,380 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.
The figures show 244 deaths relating to Covid-19 were registered between November 16 and 22, down 35 from the previous week
Of these, 160 were in hospital, 67 in care homes and 17 at home or in a non-institutional setting.
There were 81 deaths in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 48 in Lanarkshire, and 38 in Ayrshire and Arran.
The statistics are published weekly and account for all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.
