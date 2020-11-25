Speaker of the House Lindsay Hoyle called out Prime Minister Boris Johnson during PMQs.

The Prime Minister was reprimanded for asking a question to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle called out Boris Johnson reminding him: "it's Prime Minister's Questions, not Leader of the Opposition Questions"

It came as Sir Keir Starmer questioned whether Government ministers have stuck to the ministerial code.

The Labour leader said: “The Prime Minister may remember that in August last year he wrote the foreword to the ministerial code. It says, and I quote, ‘there must be no bullying, no harassment, no leaking, no misuse of taxpayers’ money, no actual or perceived conflicts of interest’.

“That is five promises in two sentences. How many of those promises does the Prime Minister think his ministers have kept?”

Boris Johnson replied: “I believe that the ministers of this Government are working hard and they are all doing an outstanding job in delivering the people’s priorities – and that is what we will continue to do.”

He added: “If he wants to make any particular allegations about individual ministers or their conduct then he is welcome to do so and the floor is his.”

Boris Johnson defended Priti Patel saying she is “getting on with delivering the people’s priorities”.