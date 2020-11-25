First-time buyers in Scotland's largest city face staying with their parents for almost a decade before being able to afford a home, new research has found.

People looking to get on to the property ladder in Glasgow have to save for seven and a half years, on average, to be able to afford a deposit.

The figures were uncoverd by mortgage broker Trussle, who say that propsective home owners have a choice of either getting financial help from their parents, or delaying flying the nest till they have saved up the necessary funds.

The firm have dubbed the situation as the 'hotel of mum and dad' taking over from the 'bank of mum and dad'.

However, the broker found that the average stay across the UK to be 9.5 years, but where you live will determine how long you will spend creeping up the stairs after a late night, or arguing over what show to watch with your parents.

The study found that first-time buyers in Edinburgh wait seven years, on avearege, while those in London wait nine.

The longest time spent saving for a deposit was 11 years in Plymouth. Research from over 2,000 UK first time buyers found that 40% now need family support to purchase their first home.

In 2019, there were an estimated 356,000 first time buyers, suggesting that some 142,400 used financial gifts to purchase a home.

Trussle also found that 14% of first time buyers (51,000) had actually checked in to the Hotel of Mum & Dad in order to save for a deposit.

The broker predicts that this trend could increase significantly in the coming years if market factors continue to make properties unaffordable for first time buyers - even those who benefit through financial support from their loved ones.

This is primarily due to a long trend of rising property prices, with ONS data from August 2020 showing that the average house price has increased by £65,583 in the last decade.

Miles Robinson, Head of Mortgages at Trussle, said: “First time buyers are bearing the brunt of rising house prices and economic uncertainty.

"In recent years, many of these buyers have needed a ‘leg up’ onto the property ladder. If increasing property prices and tightening household finances mean the Bank of Mum and Dad can no longer bridge the gap, then this could have big ramifications for the property market.

"The property market is essentially an ecosystem and so it’s crucial to have first-time buyer activity if the market is to stay healthy."

He added: "We must ensure the market is accessible to first time buyers, and lenders can play their part by reintroducing higher LTV mortgages. This would not only help first time buyers to embark on their home ownership journeys, but also make sure the market is in a position to confront the challenging economic climate ahead of us.”