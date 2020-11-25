A large piece of machinery is on fire at Leith Docks, with a huge plume of smoke billowing above the Edinburgh port.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was called about the blaze at Bredero House in the Imperial Docks just before 12.20pm on Wednesday.
Four appliances are currently at the scene.
No casualties have been reported so far.
A fire service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 12.18pm on Wednesday November 25 to reports of a fire within a large machine at Bredero House, Imperial Docks, Leith.
“Operations control has mobilised four appliances to the scene, where crews are working to extinguish the fire.
“There are no reported casualties at this time.”
