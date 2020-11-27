SALES of Christmas decorations are skyrocketing worldwide as people put up their trees and lights earlier than ever, with modern trends found to be replacing some traditional features of the historic practice of adorning our homes in the festive season.

It’s still November…

It is, but after the hardships of 2020, with much of the world still in lockdown, many are diving straight into Christmas, with social media full of pictures of trees and decorations twinkling already.

Isn’t it a bit early?

In Victorian times, decorations were not put up till Christmas Eve and left in place till the Twelfth Night. It has been getting earlier over the years, but the appeal is stronger in 2020 with retailers globally reporting a surge in sales.

It’s all thanks to Queen Victoria?

At the beginning of the 19th century, Christmas was not a huge festival, but by the end of the century, it had become the biggest annual celebration, with many attributing the transformation to Queen Victoria, whose marriage to German-born Prince Albert saw the introduction of some of his country's traditions to Britain.

Such as?

Germany is credited with starting the Christmas tree tradition as we know it now back in the 16th century when Christians brought decorated trees into their homes. Some built Christmas pyramids of wood and decorated them with evergreens and candles.

In Britain?

In 1848 the Illustrated London News published a drawing of the royal family gathered together around a decorated Christmas tree, a tradition that Prince Albert continued from his childhood in Germany. Soon, homes across Britain had a tree decorated with candles, fruit, sweets, homemade decorations and small gifts.

It grew from there?

In 1881, British publication, Cassell’s Family Magazine, featured an article advising ladies: "To bring about a general feeling of enjoyment, much depends on the surroundings…The house must be cheerful…It is worthwhile to bestow some little trouble on the decoration of the rooms. Have plenty of shining holly, and laurel too, and don't omit the mistletoe…"

Any other Victorian tips?

Glitter and fake snow didn't exist, so one practice was to grind up old glass bottles to create glittery "snow" to glue on to branches, or dip branches in water and then sprinkle them with Epsom salts for a frosted look. Anyone who was struggling to find holly was advised to use dried peas, dyed red amongst the greenery.

Nowadays?

The Christmas wreath, also dating back to 16th century Germany where it was made with sections of the tree that had been trimmed off, is still popular, but a new trend is rivalling it - the door bow. Oversized bows attached to front doors are a major Instagram trend this year.

It’s just what the doctor ordered?

New York-based psychotherapist Dr Sola Togun Butler said the early appearance of Christmas decor is not surprising: "We can't control a pandemic, but we can control the physical environment. So putting up lights, putting up the Christmas tree, gifts that make you happy or excited, gives you something to look forward to.”