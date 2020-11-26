Scotland has recorded 51 deaths from coronavirus and 1,225 positive tests in the past 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon said.

New figures confirmed 1,125 people were in hospital - a decrease of 31 from yesterday - with 90 in intensive care, marking an increase of six.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 3,639.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon said 92,186 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 90,961 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 4.7%, down from 6.8% yesterday.

The First Minister said she expected the R number to remain unchanged, at slightly below one.

This indicates that restrictions are working to curb infection rates, but Ms Sturgeon reiterated that "we can't be complacent."

She added: “We want infection rates to come down further and faster”

It comes after guidance regarding forming Christmas bubbles was published, allowing up to three households to meet over a period of five days.

Ms Sturgeon stressed while there will be a “temporary and very limited easing of restrictions” between December 23 and 27, the “safest way for any of us to spend Christmas is with our own household, in our own home and our own local area”.

Speaking at the start of First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood she said: “Just because we are allowing people to meet up in a limited way does not of course mean people have to do so, and people should not feel under pressure to do so.

“This virus spreads when people come together so we are asking everyone to think carefully before using these flexibilities.