ANGUS Robertson, the former SNP Westminster leader who is now trying to get into Holyrood, is facing questions about sexual misconduct claims against Alex Salmond.

The former Moray MP, who aims to become MSP for Edinburgh Central next May, has been asked to provide written evidence to the Holyrood inquiry into the Salmond affair.

Mr Robertson has been asked if he had any contact with Ms Sturgeon, her officials or special advisers about formal sexual harassment complaints against Mr Salmond.

It was reported in 2018, after the Scottish Government investigated two complaints against the former first minister, that Mr Robertson had been alerted to an alleged incident at Edinburgh Airport in 2008.

Mr Robertson, one of Nicola Sturgeon’s closest political allies, has not been approached by the inquiry to date.

The inquiry is looking at how the Government botched a sexual misconduct probe into claims made against Mr Salmond in 2018, costing taxpayers more than £500,000.

The former First Minister had the exercise overturned in a judicial review by showing it was “tainted by apparent bias” from the start because the investigating officer appointed had been in prior contact with his accusers.

In a letter to Mr Robertson today, SNP inquiry convener Linda Fabiani said MSPs wanted to know how “knowledge of allegations or formal complaints about sexual harassment against the former First Minister was shared within senior figures in the party of Government to inform its consideration of the Scottish Government's handling of complaints”.

She went on: “The Committee would like to know whether, in your capacity as leader of the SNP Group in the House of Commons, you had any interactions / communications with the First Minister, Scottish Government Officials or special advisers regarding any allegations or formal complaints against Alex Salmond about sexual harassment?

“If so, did they result in any actions being taken and if so what were these actions?

“Do you have any other information relevant to the Committee’s remit of considering the Scottish Government’s handling of complaints about Mr Salmond?

“Please do not include any information on the substance of any complaints or any information that could contribute to the identification of any complainers.”

Mr Robertson was leader of the SNP group at Westminster from 2007 until 2017, when he lost his seat to Douglas Ross, the new leader of the Scotrtish Conservatives.

Ms Fabiani asked Mr Robertson to respond by December 9.

Mr Robertson has been approached for comment.