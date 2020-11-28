Christmas will inevitably look a bit different this year. But there’s no reason that you can’t spoil your loved ones – perhaps even a little bit more than usual, given the year we have all endured. There are plenty of Scottish businesses that are producing luxury, high-quality products that will provide the perfect gift for your friends and family, while also helping out our local economy. Here’s some of the best.

1. Cashmere Throw from Knockando Woolmill, Aberlour

With the prospect of lots more time spent at home over the months to come, a quality cashmere throw would be a warmly appreciated by anyone who enjoys cosying up on the sofa. Moray-based Knockando, which is the oldest working woolmill in Speyside, has a limited-edition collection of luxury woven throws (and scarves) which will do the job in style.

Their Whisper of Cashmere range contains three different designs complemented with blues, pinks and yellows to inject some much-needed spring-like optimism. The cashmere and lambs-wool blend is suitably supersized as well as soft, with the option to wear it as a chic accessory

if you feel it is simply too good for

the sofa. Scarves start from £170 with throws priced at £420.

www.kwc.co.uk

2. Hamper from East Coast Cured, Leith

Combining continental methods with locally-sourced Fife meats, Steven Anderson cuts, smokes, cures and slow matures all of his East Coast Cured products by hand. Working from a workshop in Leith, Steven and his wife Susie have curated some deluxe hampers that combine a selection of their best cured meats with products sourced from other independent businesses – perfect for the carnivore in your life. You can choose between the £50 Savoury Sharing Hamper, which contains East Coast Cured salami and sliced meat alongside marinated olives, cheese sablés, Scottish oatcakes and a savoury onion marmalade. The Sweet & Savoury Sharing Hamper (£55) contains all the aforementioned produce, as well as two bars of chocolate from East Lothian’s Chocolate Tree and a tin of Scottish shortbread. All the hampers are hand-packed, wrapped in tissue paper and presented in a ribbon-adorned box.

www.eastcoastcured.com

3. Mother India At Home Book, Glasgow

Mother India is nothing short of an institution among Glaswegian foodies. After opening its first restaurant nearly 25 years ago, the firm has now expanded to five outlets across the central belt. But where did it all begin? In the words of founder Monir Mohammed, this beautifully-presented book details his personal culinary journey from Britain to Punjab and back again, peppered with mouth-watering pictures of some of Mother India’s best-loved dishes. He follows his stories with a recipe, some of which are signature Mother India dishes, and others designed specifically for home cooking. A treat for the eyes, the tastebuds – and it looks good on a coffee table…all for just £17.99.

www.motherindia.co.uk

4. Isle of Harris Gin Glasses Gift Set, Outer Hebrides

In the increasingly crowded craft gin market, the iconic Isle of Harris Gin bottle is memorable in its simplicity. The good news is that you can now enjoy the recognisable glass ripples of their bottle in some elegant glassware – with two new gift sets available this Christmas. Made in collaboration with Wrzesniak Glassworks,

each of these glassware pieces is unique, having been hand-blown, shaped and polished in traditional fashion. The glasses come in sets

of two, with a choice of Martini glasses, highball glasses and the original Harris gin glasses on offer.

The gift sets, which are available for £23 each, include two glasses in a bespoke box, a photographic print and some suggested serves, with additional cocktail inspiration available on the Isle of Harris website.

www.harrisdistillery.com

5. Original Favourites Arran Gift Box, Isle of Arran

The festive season usually involves a cheeseboard or two. But this year, why not give the gift of quality, Scottish cheese to someone who will really appreciate it? The Original Favourites Arran Gift Box is the perfect introduction to the flavours of the island, with three cheddars, oatcakes, a chutney and some indulgent tablet to finish. For £27.95 you will get an Oak Smoked Cheddar 200g (smoked using oak shavings from Glenmorangie whisky barrels); a Crushed Herb Cheddar 200g; an Arran Mustard Cheddar 200g (made with wholegrain mustard seeds from Arran Fine Foods); some Original Oaties from Wooley’s

of Arran 190g; a Caramelised Onion Arran Fine Foods Chutney 190g. If all that wasn’t enough, the box also contains 60g of Vanilla Tablet from the Arran Tartan Tablet Company, which will provide a nice sugar rush after the savoury cheeses.

www.thearrangiftbox.com

6. Seilich Complete Cleansing Set, East Lothian

Many women have been paying more attention to their skincare after months spent in lockdown with minimal make up on. Seilich offers skincare with a difference, with at least 50% of the ingredients in their products coming from plants grown in the firm’s dedicated meadow in East Lothian. The rest comes from other vegan, organic and natural sources and they were the first company to gain Wildlife Friendly certification in the UK. Their Complete Cleansing Set (£23) includes a Wild Carrot and Camomile Cleansing Lotion, Peppermint and Camomile Gel Cleanser and a Tabitha Eve Organic Bamboo Flannel, to leave your face glowing and rejuvenated.

www.seilich.co.uk

7. Candles from Jo Macfarlane, Fife

Nothing quite says “Christmas” like the glow of a flickering candle and there’s plenty of brands vying for your money this year. But why not support a smaller business if you do buy one as a Christmas gift? Luxury candle maker Jo Macfarlane is based in the Fife village of Anstruther and she prides herself on creating clearly distinguishable scents. There’s even a Jo Macfarlane “Noel Luxury Christmas Candle”, retailing at £28, which has scents of clove, orange, cinnamon and lemon that’s designed to burn for at least 40 hours. Festivities in a glass.

www.jomacfarlane.com

8. Men’s Shirt from Haar, Aberdeenshire

When they founded Haar in 2016, husband-and-wife duo Darren and Jessica Seymour had limited funds and no outside investment. But they did have a very clear vision: to counteract the mass-produced fashion industry by creating clothes that were manufactured locally, thus championing Scottish mills, makers and suppliers. There’s a whole host of menswear and accessories available on their website, but their classic white Oxford shirt showcases the very best of Haar design. It isn’t the cheapest, at £135, but it’s handmade in Scotland with fabric from a mill that has signed up to the Oeko-Tex standard.

www.haarscotland.com

9. Teething Toy from Yummikeys, North Berwick

Even the youngest family members deserve a great quality gift. Yummikeys was created by North Berwick-based Elspeth Fawcett, who received a bill for lost car keys that were later discovered to have been pinched by her teething baby son. She decided to create a set of hygienic, safe, stainless-steel animal keys that would be perfect for babies who love grabbing car keys. Yummikeys are also designed to combat plastic waste (with over 90% of toys ending up in landfill) as they are fully recyclable. Each set is £24.50, or £34.50 if you want them engraved.

www.yummikeys.com

10. Glasgow Kiss Gift Box, Glasgow

It might have faced some of the harshest lockdown restrictions in Scotland, but the spirit of Glasgow endures. Any proud Glaswegian will love this cheeky hamper, from Strathbungo-based wine merchant Marchtown, which combines two of their top-selling wines with a selection of local produce. Packed within an elegant presentation case, the Gavi Antario white and Baccolo Rosso Veneto Ripasso red are joined by a miniature of Illicit Gin and a bottle of Boden Brewing Pale Ale (which are both made in Glasgow). That aside, the £85 gift box also contains a Wham Bar, Refreshers Bar, Tunnocks Caramel Wafer, slogan tablet squares from Studio Two in Ayrshire, a postcard of Queen’s Park by local artist Fish That Swam and a pocket map of Glasgow. But best of all, for any true Glaswegians, there is also a dinky Buckfast miniature.

www.marchtown.co.uk