Donald Trump has said he will leave the White House if the Electoral College confirms president-elect Joe Biden's victory, although added it will be "a very hard thing to concede."
At the president's Thanksgiving Day address at the White House on Thursday, Mr Trump told reporters it would be a "mistake" if the Electoral College votes for Mr Biden, but admitted he would "certainly" leave the White House.
This is the first suggestion that Mr Trump is getting ready to concede defeat, although he continues to repeat his claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
Until this week President-elect Biden was unable to access top security briefings or communicate with government officials, but Mr Trump finally agreed to allow a transferral of power so that the formal transition to President-elect Biden's team can begin.
Mr Biden is due to be inaugurated as president on January 20, for which Mr Trump has not confirmed whether or not he will attend.
Asked by reporters whether he would leave the White House if Joe Biden wins the Electoral College vote, he said: "Certainly I will, certainly I will and you know that."
However, he claimed that if they do elect Joe Biden, "they made a mistake."
He added: "It's going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive fraud."
Experts have maintained there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 US elections.
