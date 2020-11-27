THIRTEEN residents at a care home branded "weak" by care watchdogs near Glasgow have sadly died after a Covid outbreak at the facility.

There are currently seven residents at Mavisbank Care Home in Bishopbriggs known to be infected with the virus and 11 staff members are isolating after contracting the deadly bug.

A spokeswoman for the home's parent company HC One expressed the firm's sympathies with the tragic residents' families.

In a report by the Care Inspectorate in October this year, the watchdog found the home's response to the pandemic lacking.

The cleanliness of the home was found to be a "significant concern" in the unannounced visit.

Some areas, such as the relationship between the workers and residents were found to be good by inspectors.

She said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with all families who have lost a loved one from coronavirus. Every loss is felt deeply by the families and our team, and we are doing all we can to support them during this challenging time.

“As we navigate this outbreak, we continue to work closely with all the relevant authorities to contain the virus and safeguard our residents.

"We are pleased that a number of residents have now recovered, and we continue to closely monitor the health and wellbeing of all those affected. This includes following all government guidance in relation to infection prevention and control.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support and understanding from families, and could not be prouder of our team who continue to work on the front lines of this crisis to support as many residents as possible to return to good health.”

On the findings of the report, the spokeswoman said: "We were disappointed that inspectors found some elements of our robust infection control plan were not being fully implemented and we acted urgently to respond to this feedback.

"These issues were immediately rectified so that when inspectors returned, they were able to see and approve of the work that had been completed.

“Senior staff are also supporting the home and our learning and development team are ensuring that all Colleagues complete refresher training which includes our specific coronavirus training modules on the virus, enhanced infection control procedures, and the correct use of PPE.

"These training modules have been regularly updated to reflect all changes in the guidance over recent months.

“We were extremely heartened that inspectors recognised the efforts of our team, as they described our colleagues as ‘friendly’ and ‘caring’ and outlined that residents needs and wishes were supported by staff who knew them well.”