HERE’S a question for you. Does Neil Innes need to be rediscovered? Innes, who died last year, was at the heart of the history of post-war British comedy as a member of the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, a substitute Python, and a Rutle, of course. And yet, he remains a slightly shadowy figure in the story. The Innes Book of Records TV series rarely gets an airing, does it?

Putting things partly right was Neil Innes: Dip My Brain in Joy on Radio 4 on Wednesday, the first of three hour-long tributes to the comedian made up of old interviews (even Radio Scotland’s Janice Forsyth turned up at one point). The result was appropriately whimsical, if a little indulgent to be honest, assuming that everyone knew why Innes mattered rather than making the case for him.