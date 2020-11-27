SCOTLAND'S qualifications authority has been ridiculed after suggesting school music pupils could consider "learning a different instrument" if coronavirus means they cannot be taught properly.

The SQA said it recognises the impact Covid-19 "has had, and will continue to have, on learning and teaching".

It made the suggestion in a consultation document about changes to National 4, National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher music performance.

The quango said: "Brass, woodwind and voice candidates, who are unable to be supported by face to face learning and teaching leading up to their assessment, might wish to consider the option of learning a different instrument.

"This instrument could be closely related to an instrument that they play.

"For example, a guitar candidate could consider the option of learning a bass guitar piece (or pieces).

"A keyboard player could consider the option of learning a tuned percussion piece (or pieces).

"Individual candidates and their teachers and lecturers should carefully consider the candidate’s strengths and abilities when deciding whether to pursue this option or not."

Scottish Labour MSP Iain Gray said the suggestion was "just ridiculous".

He said: "Pupils who have spent years mastering an instrument are being told to drop it and suddenly pick up another.

"It makes absolutely no sense, and is only the latest blunder from the SQA."

Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer: "I wish I could be surprised by this level of incompetence from the SQA but I just can't anymore.

"They are a public body utterly unfit for the purpose of supporting young learners."

The SQA has been approached for comment.