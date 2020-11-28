Across the country temperatures are dropping with winter well and truly on its way.

Forecasters have issued ice warnings this week, with many feeling the pinch as we ease towards December.

Not de-icing your car effectively could lead to a £60 fine and points on your licence – raising to up to £2500 if your vehicle is deemed dangerous.

According to the Highway Code, before setting off you must:

• Be able to see, so clear all snow and ice from all your windows.

• Ensure that lights are clean and number plates are clearly visible and legible.

• Make sure the mirrors are clear and the windows are demisted thoroughly.

• Remove all snow that might fall off into the path of other road users.

• Check your planned route is clear of delays and that no further snowfalls or severe weather are predicted.

Mark Greening, driving expert from comparison website GoCompare, has issued his advice for driving in the show this winter.

He said: “If you have to drive, allow more time so you can take it slow and pause your journey if you get caught in a bad patch.

“Always keep both hands on the wheel and slow down to maintain control of the car.

“Wind can be persistent during the winter - so it can cause your car to drift or veer with no warning, make sure you have the appropriate light settings on, therefore allowing other people to see you more clearly.

“Wearing comfortable shoes will also benefit driving, as well as pulling off in second gear as this will allow you to avoid wheel spins.”

Other important things to remember when driving in these conditions include:

De-ice your car thoroughly before you set off - you could be fined if you cannot see out of your window screen properly.

Leave large gaps between vehicles in front - overall stopping distances are much greater when driving in colder conditions.

If you do end up skidding - ease into it. Do not make any quick decisions if you skid, you are more likely to cause damage if you think too quickly.

Mr Greening added: “Driving slowly will also increase the distance between you and the driver in front as you may lose visibility.

“Always reduce your speed slowly and avoid harsh braking or sharp steering.

“When braking is essential, keep it smooth and gentle - being aware and anticipating the road ahead is the key.

“If you start to skid or lose control, release the brakes and turn smoothly into the slide (ie if the rear is skidding right, gently steer right).

“If you're struggling, try starting in second gear instead of first.

“If you live in an area that is prone to icy conditions and you’re unable to move your vehicle, don’t try to.

“Wait for appropriate help and do not cause any further danger.

“When preparing for your journey, make sure your mobile phone is fully charged, you have an extra set of clothes stored somewhere and that you have a full water bottle - people are surprised when they hear about how often this actually happens and are not fully equipped for longer waiting times than usual."