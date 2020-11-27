A further 37 deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in Scotland, according to the latest figures.
Health secretary Jeane Freeman, standing in for Nicola Sturgeon during the Scottish Government's daily briefing, said that new cases had also risen by 969.
There have now been a total of 93,155 cases recorded in Scotland, and 3,676 deaths.
A total of 1,099 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case, a decrease of 26 from yesterday, with 80 being treated in intensive care, a fall of 10.
Of the new cases, 315 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 201 in Lanarkshire, and 121 in Lothian.
The remaining cases are spread over nine other health board areas.
The health secretary said: "Each one of those deaths is a death of an individual for whom people are now grieving.
"So once again I want to send my condolences to all people who have lost a loved one during this pandemic."
