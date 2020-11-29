Last week, Peter Sawkins made Great British Bake Off history by becoming the first winner from Scotland in the show’s decade-long history.
The 20-year-old accounting and finance student from Edinburgh – nicknamed the “baby-faced assassin” by host Noel Fielding – was crowned the show’s youngest ever winner during Tuesday night’s final.
The programme also saw its biggest-ever final on Channel 4, attracting a record average audience of 9.2 million viewers and a 39.7% share of the audience.
Speaking to BBC radio’s Good Morning Scotland, Sawkins said he had only told his immediate friends and family about his win prior to the final airing on Channel 4.
He said: “There is something very nice that I can finally stop keeping the secret and share it with friends and family.
“It’s an absolute dream. I was really pleased with how I managed to step through all the challenges.
“I feel in a really privileged position because of course there will be some opportunities that arise from this, and it would be amazing to try and explore them, but at the same time I am going to keep on going with my degree, so I’m in a nice position.”
Here, we’ve pulled together six fantastic creations from Peter Sawkins’ Instagram:
1. This 'singy, super zesty' lemon meringue pie
2. 'Very quick and tasty' pistachio and white chocolate truffles
3. This apple crumble inspired Swiss Roll
4. A gluten-free pomegranate delice for Christmas Day pudding
5. Some 'very, very, very' stick mince pie buns
6. And a Cranachan Gateau St. Honore
