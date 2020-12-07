Only Love Can Break Your Heart, Saint Etienne, 1990

This loved-up, dubby take on Neil Young’s original is a gorgeous slice of early-1990s dancefloor revivalism with vocals from Moira Lambert. Soon after, Sarah Cracknell joined Bob Stanley and Pete Wiggs and one of Britain’s greatest pop groups came fully into focus.

Motown Junk, Manic Street Preachers, 1991

"Motown, Motown junk/ I laughed when Lennon got shot / Twenty one years of living and nothing means anything to me.”

One of the great punk rock records, according to Robin Turner, this was the single that announced the arrival of the Manics. The band would quickly move on in their doomed quest to be as big as Guns N’ Roses, but this was their angry, thrilling calling card.

Gradually Learning, The Rockingbirds, 1992

“Sunday morning/turning on my deck again …” The best single ever released by Heavenly? It’s in the running. A glorious country stroll. And those harmonies.

Colour Me, Dot Allison, 1999

The opening track on Dot Allison’s debut solo album Afterglow, Colour Me offers up a smudgy, shivery trip-hop flavoured delight. A comedown track that is half-promise, half-threat.

You’ll Never Know (My Love), Edwyn Collins, 2007

Recorded just before his stroke in 2005 for the album Home Again, which finally emerged in 2007. This track was one of the highlights, Edwyn’s lovely, loving take on blue-eyed soul.

I’m Not Your Dog, Baxter Dury, 2020

Lust in the darkness, or darkness in the lust? Ian’s son (in case you were in any doubt), Baxter Dury is part of Heavenly’s current roster and this icy synth track is a perfect example of his singular talent.