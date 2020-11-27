No.10′s newly-formed “Union unit" asked to get vials of the Oxford University coronavirus vaccine labelled with Union Jacks, it has been reported.

The unit, set up to fight calls for Scottish Independence and promote the UK among the four nations, wanted injection kits to bear the flag.

The Huffington Post reports that that it asked the government’s vaccine task force to insist manufacturers of the vaccine – developed by one of Britain’s top universities alongside pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca – use the UK flag.

However, No.10 said there were no plans for the Union Jack to be on doses at the current time, but did not deny that the request had been made.

The vaccine was developed at Oxford University

The online newpaper reported that the plan had strong backing from Health Secretary Matt Hancock and business secretary Alok Sharma.

A government spokesperson said: “Manufacturing for some of the leading potential vaccines is already underway so they can be rolled out quickly if approved.

“Manufacturers are well-versed in the best way to package products like this.”

The Union Unit was first mooted in October, amid concerns that fears that benefits of the union did not have a high-enough profile, chiefly in Scotland.

Reports suggested that Michael Gove would oversee the team, which will includes at least two full-time press officers and has a remit of fighting off SNP publicity

Dedicated special adviser posts were also in the pipeline.

The Prime Minister tours a vaccine facility.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has suggested that the unionist campaign needs to “win hearts and minds”, while admitting that opposition to Brexit north of the border has contributed to a surge in support for Scottish independence.

The move comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnston appointed himself "Minister for the Union" in July last year.