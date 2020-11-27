No.10′s newly-formed “Union unit" asked to get vials of the Oxford University coronavirus vaccine labelled with Union Jacks, it has been reported.
The unit, set up to fight calls for Scottish Independence and promote the UK among the four nations, wanted injection kits to bear the flag.
The Huffington Post reports that that it asked the government’s vaccine task force to insist manufacturers of the vaccine – developed by one of Britain’s top universities alongside pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca – use the UK flag.
READ MORE: 'Union unit' to counter SNP's Scottish independence
However, No.10 said there were no plans for the Union Jack to be on doses at the current time, but did not deny that the request had been made.
The vaccine was developed at Oxford University
The online newpaper reported that the plan had strong backing from Health Secretary Matt Hancock and business secretary Alok Sharma.
A government spokesperson said: “Manufacturing for some of the leading potential vaccines is already underway so they can be rolled out quickly if approved.
“Manufacturers are well-versed in the best way to package products like this.”
READ MORE: Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine to be assessed
The Union Unit was first mooted in October, amid concerns that fears that benefits of the union did not have a high-enough profile, chiefly in Scotland.
Reports suggested that Michael Gove would oversee the team, which will includes at least two full-time press officers and has a remit of fighting off SNP publicity
Dedicated special adviser posts were also in the pipeline.
The Prime Minister tours a vaccine facility.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has suggested that the unionist campaign needs to “win hearts and minds”, while admitting that opposition to Brexit north of the border has contributed to a surge in support for Scottish independence.
The move comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnston appointed himself "Minister for the Union" in July last year.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment