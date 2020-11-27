Two critically endangered wildcat kittens have been born at a city zoo.
The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s Edinburgh Zoo will be asking the public for help to think of names for the kittens in the coming weeks.
Wildcats, also dubbed the Highland Tiger, are one of Scotland’s rarest and most threatened mammals.
Wildcats are critically endangered
Alison Maclean, carnivore team leader at Edinburgh Zoo, said: “We are thrilled to have welcomed the birth of two wildcat kittens in September, to mum Caol Ila and dad Talisker.
“The youngsters are doing well and we will be asking for the public’s help to name them in the coming weeks.”
RZSS is leading a new partnership project, Saving Wildcats, based at the charity’s second site, Highland Wildlife Park.
The conservation breeding and release of wildcats is being carried out by the Saving Wildcats partnership led by RZSS in collaboration with NatureScot, Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS), The Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA), Norden’s Ark and Junta de Andalucia.
