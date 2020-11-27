Police Scotland have issued more than 30 travel fines over a week for breaches of coronavirus restrictions.
The force served 33 fixed penalty notices across eight of its divisions in the seven days running up to November 25.
Nine of these were issued in Lothian and Borders, eight in Greater Glasgow and eight in Lanarkshire.
Police Scotland said the figures are indicative and may be higher.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the restrictions this month
The remaining eight notices were split across Tayside division with three, Renfrewshire and Inverclyde at two and one each in Ayrshire, Forth Valley and North East.
More than two million people across 11 council areas were moved to the toughest Level 4 on Friday November 20.
Another 10 local authority areas were put into Level 3.
Fines start at £30 but rise to £60 if they are not paid within 28 days.
Repeat offenders can face penalties of up to £960.
The Scottish Government introduced the new travel laws as a means to prevent the spread of the virus.
They cover western and central parts of Scotland.
