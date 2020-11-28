The latest weekly coronavirus figures have been released, highlighting hotspots of Covid-19 per 100,000 of the population and the risk in each neighbourhood.

Scotland had 6,522 positive cases between November 18 and November 24, which was 119.4 cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate of 6%.

The council area with the most cases of Covid-19 is Glasgow City with 1,245 positive cases which works out at 196.6 per 100,000 people.

Out of the 100 neighbourhoods with the highest cases of Covid-19, 32 come from Glasgow, 20 were from North Lanarkshire and the rest are spread out mainly through the Central Belt.

The only area in Scotland that had zero cases of Covid-19 over this seven day period was Na h-Eileanan Siar

Here are the 100 worst neighbourhoods: