The latest weekly coronavirus figures have been released, highlighting hotspots of Covid-19 per 100,000 of the population and the risk in each neighbourhood.
Scotland had 6,522 positive cases between November 18 and November 24, which was 119.4 cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate of 6%.
The council area with the most cases of Covid-19 is Glasgow City with 1,245 positive cases which works out at 196.6 per 100,000 people.
Out of the 100 neighbourhoods with the highest cases of Covid-19, 32 come from Glasgow, 20 were from North Lanarkshire and the rest are spread out mainly through the Central Belt.
The only area in Scotland that had zero cases of Covid-19 over this seven day period was Na h-Eileanan Siar
Here are the 100 worst neighbourhoods:
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment