A seven-mile stretch of the A85 has been closed since yesterday morning after a serious crash involving a lorry.
Traffic Scotland warned motorists of the incident just after 7am yesterday morning, which left the road closed all day and overnight.
Emergency services were on the scene for over ten hours yesterday, as police work to recover the vehicle and reopen the road.
❗NEW⌚07.23#A85 RTC— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 27, 2020
RTC reported at Lochearnhead partially blocking the road
Emergency services are en route#DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/R6io872CUr
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "The A85 at St Fillans has been closed following a road traffic incident where part of a roadway has been damaged.
"Officers were called to the scene at around 7.10am on Friday, 27 November.
"No-one was injured but the road is expected to be closed for some time to allow for recovery of the vehicle and to ensure the area is made safe."
Diversions are in place for drivers travelling between St Fillons and Lochearnhead.
Traffic Scotland's latest update came at 10.15 this morning, informing motorists that the road remains closed.
No injuries have been reported.
