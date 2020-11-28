More than 700 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
Latest figures show that 788 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with a further 44 deaths recorded.
The total number of cases in Scotland has now reached 93,943.
1,077 people were in hospital yesterday with Covid-19, and 77 people were in intensive care.
The total confirmed as positive has risen by 788 to 93,943
Sadly 44 more patients who tested positive have died (3,720 in total)
There were 21,494 new tests for Covid-19 that reported results, and 4.4% of these were positive.
The total number of deaths has now reached 3,720.
According to the latest data, 42 per cent of Covid-19 registered deaths related to deaths in care homes, 51 per cent took place in hospitals, while 7 per cent happened at home or non-institutional settings (as at 15 November).
