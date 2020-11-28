More than 700 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

Latest figures show that 788 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with a further 44 deaths recorded.

The total number of cases in Scotland has now reached 93,943.

1,077 people were in hospital yesterday with Covid-19, and 77 people were in intensive care.

There were 21,494 new tests for Covid-19 that reported results, and 4.4% of these were positive.

The total number of deaths has now reached 3,720.

According to the latest data, 42 per cent of Covid-19 registered deaths related to deaths in care homes, 51 per cent took place in hospitals, while 7 per cent happened at home or non-institutional settings (as at 15 November).