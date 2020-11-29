TWO men flouted Covid-19 restrictions - to get some sun in Greenock.
Police caught the pair by stopping their vehicle at 8pm on Wednesday on High Street.
Officers established that they had travelled into Inverclyde from Glasgow, a tier four restricted area, to go for a sunbed.
They received fixed penalty notices for breaching coronavirus regulations.
