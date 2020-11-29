A CYCLIST has been rushed to hospital after a serious crash involving a van on the A78 near Troon this morning.
Police were called to the scene just after 10.30 on Sunday morning, after a road incident took place involving a van and a cyclist.
The road is now closed northbound between Monkton and Troon as emergency services respond to the crash.
A female cyclist has been taken to hospital.
❗️NEW⌚️11.00#A78 ⛔️CLOSED⛔️ N/B after Monktonhead roundabout due to an RTC.— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 29, 2020
Please #usealtroute and allow some extra travel time.@SWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/hPqR9A08Bq
Traffic Scotland informed motorists of the collision near Monktonhead roundabout, and have advised drivers to take an alternative route where possible.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that a female cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision involving a van.
The A78 is closed northbound between Monkton and Troon. Traffic wishing to enter Troon should do so via Southwoods Road and traffic heading north to Irvine or Greenock should use A77 to Kilmarnock then A71 to Irvine rejoining A78. pic.twitter.com/VwTffN6eTr— South Ayrshire Police (@AyrshireSPolice) November 29, 2020
South Ayrshire Police offered advice to motorists on how to avoid the area. A spokesperson said: "The A78 is closed northbound between Monkton and Troon.
"Traffic wishing to enter Troon should do so via Southwoods Road and traffic heading north to Irvine or Greenock should use A77 to Kilmarnock then A71 to Irvine rejoining A78."
More to follow.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment