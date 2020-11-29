A CYCLIST has been rushed to hospital after a serious crash involving a van on the A78 near Troon this morning.

Police were called to the scene just after 10.30 on Sunday morning, after a road incident took place involving a van and a cyclist. 

The road is now closed northbound between Monkton and Troon as emergency services respond to the crash.

A female cyclist has been taken to hospital. 

Traffic Scotland informed motorists of the collision near Monktonhead roundabout, and have advised drivers to take an alternative route where possible.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that a female cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision involving a van.

South Ayrshire Police offered advice to motorists on how to avoid the area. A spokesperson said: "The A78 is closed northbound between Monkton and Troon.

"Traffic wishing to enter Troon should do so via Southwoods Road and traffic heading north to Irvine or Greenock should use A77 to Kilmarnock then A71 to Irvine rejoining A78."

More to follow.