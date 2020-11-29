More than 700 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, latest figures show.
A total of 746 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported after a 21,494 tests returned results.
In addition, two people have passed away in the last 24 hours after testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland.
1,176,973 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus— Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 29, 2020
The total confirmed as positive has risen by 746 to 94,689
Sadly 2 more patients who tested positive have died (3,722 in total)
Latest update ➡️https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux
Health advice ➡️https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/aAvBna2vJM
A total of 5.2% of the returned tests were positive.
The number of people in hospital with recently confirmed coronavirus has fallen from 1,077 to 1,049 yesterday.
A total of 76 people were receiving intensive care, down by one.
Of the new cases, 229 were reported in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 159 in Lanarkshire, and 78 were in Ayrshire and Arran.
The death toll now sits at 3,722 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment