More than 700 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, latest figures show.

A total of 746 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported after a 21,494 tests returned results.

In addition, two people have passed away in the last 24 hours after testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland.

A total of 5.2% of the returned tests were positive. 

The number of people in hospital with recently confirmed coronavirus has fallen from 1,077 to 1,049 yesterday. 

A total of 76 people were receiving intensive care, down by one.

Of the new cases, 229 were reported in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 159 in Lanarkshire, and 78 were in Ayrshire and Arran. 

The death toll now sits at 3,722 since the beginning of the pandemic.