AT the beginning of November BBC Scotland said it would be trying out several presenters before filling the spaces left behind after the departure of such big names as Gordon Brewer, Isabel Fraser and Bill Whiteford.

Sure enough, there was another round of musical chairs underway as Martin Geissler turned up as the host of Politics Scotland, taking over from Andrew Kerr.

Geissler joined the BBC after a long career as a national and international correspondent for ITN. His job is co-anchor of the flagship evening news show The Nine, which he continues to do while also filling in occasionally on BBC Breakfast at the weekends. Is another move afoot?