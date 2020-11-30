“IT’S life-changing,” is how Carolyn Samson describes CBD, the plant extract that she says has allowed her to become almost pain and pill free after taking 62 different drugs for a chronic condition.

The 40-year-old says that a high-strength tincture of the oil has almost entirely alleviated the relentless and excruciating pain of Fibromyalgia and says it’s her “biggest hope” that the Scottish Government will follow other countries including Australia and make it available on prescription.

Ms Samson, who lives in Edinburgh, was diagnosed with Fibromyalgia, a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body, at the age of 30 after first developing symptoms as a teenager.

She suffered a significant flare up in January this year, after a period of increased stress, which is among the triggers for the condition, leaving her virtually bed-bound for eight weeks.

“I went from absolutely no pills, apart from Amitriptyline (a painkiller) which I was taking to help sleep and relax. At the peak I was taking 62 pills a day and I had some really horrible side-effects.

“The thing that people don’t realise about Fibromyalgia is that there is no let up. “The pain is relentless.”

Ms Samson, who is mum to three-year-old Robbie, says she was introduced to CBD and the Pure Sport brand by her brother, Scottish rugby union player Ross Samson, who knew Adam Ashe.

“He was in the loop because a lot of the rugby boys take it for pain.

“It took a while to get the dosage right but probably within four to six weeks I was really feeling the effects and was off all my medication.”

“I could take it during the day and it didn’t impede me in any way which for me, when you have been on drugs that make you sleepy and lethargic, was incredible..

She uses a high strength 3000mg supplement, which costs around £93 for a bottle that lasts her about two months.

“I suppose I balance it up with the fact that it allows me to live my life but it’s one of the reasons why there is a frustration that it’s not available on prescription.” she said.

“I know there has been considerable research done in American and Australia which is why it is now prescribed.

“I can honestly say it’s been life-changing to be able to take a natural product that works with no side-effects - not one.”