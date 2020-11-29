The late great Sir Sean Connery's official cause of death has been revealed.

The Scottish actor's death certificate, obtained by TMZ, lists his cause of death as "pneumonia-respiratory failure, old age, atrial fibrillation".

The James Bond star's death at the age of 90 was reported on Halloween this year.

And his death certificate now confirms that he died on October 31, at 1.30am at his home in the Bahamas.

The document lists his occupation as a retired actor.

Sir Sean was the first to bring the role of 007 to the big screen and appeared in seven of the spy thrillers between 1962 and 1983.

READ MORE: 'The world will miss him': Tributes flood in for Scots actor, Sir Sean Connery, as family confirm death at aged 90

On October 31, 2020, his son Jason told the BBC his father died peacefully in his sleep overnight while in Nassau in the Bahamas, where much of Thunderball was filmed, having been “unwell for some time”.

Jason Connery said his father “had many of his family who could be in the Bahamas around him” when he died.

He said: “We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time.

“A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor.”

His five-decade career saw him win an Oscar, two Baftas and three Golden Globes.

Sir Sean’s other notable films included Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade, Highlander and The Hunt For Red October.

He was on a number of occasions voted by fans as the best actor to have played 007 in the long-running franchise, beating Daniel Craig and Sir Roger Moore.

He was knighted in the 2000 New Year Honours for services to film drama.

In August, he celebrated his 90th birthday.

Born Thomas Sean Connery in Edinburgh’s Fountainbridge area on August 25 1930, the actor left school at an early age and took his first job as a milkman.

At 16 he enlisted in the Royal Navy but was discharged three years later on medical grounds after suffering a stomach ulcer.

His first major step into acting came in 1957 when he secured a role in the British gangster film No Road Back.

However, it was his casting as Ian Fleming’s fictional British secret agent James Bond in 1962’s Dr No that catapulted him to stardom.