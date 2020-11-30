The SNP conference host, Hayley Matthews, has been blasted after sharing posts that governments were trying to impose a "new world order" during the covid-19 pandemic.

Ms. Matthews, 39, is the face of the SNP's virtual conference and may even introduce the First Minister later today despite her views on vaccinations.

The conference host wrote on Twitter that a coronavirus conspiracy was "speaking the truth" and that nature is the "best medicine", as opposed to a vaccine.

These vaccines have been welcomed by the Scottish Government and one million Scots could be immunised by the end of January 2021.

The Scottish Government has been working hard to dismiss these conspiracy claims, with Health Secretary Jeane Freeman recently confirming that public health information on the vaccine will be released on why it is safe.

Nicola Sturgeon also stated: "I think all of us should guard against buying into conspiracy theories on the internet or anywhere else, and on Covid, that is ­obviously particularly important."

The former STV and BBC employee wrote on Twitter "Would not let my kid have a flu jab or have any covid s***e! Love from Scotland."

She also liked a tweet which said "The vaccine should be tested on politicians first. If they survive, the vaccine is safe. If they don’t, then the country is safe.", and other tweets such as "I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again only louder. NO ­LOCKDOWN NO TRACK NO TEST NO MASK NO VAX.", and "Your compliance ensures our enslavement, WAKE UP".

Ms. Matthews wrote in a column in October that she was not an "anti-vaxer" but then wrote:

"The big pharma companies assure us they’re safe however, the less chemicals pumped in us, surely the better, no? I started researching heavy metal detoxing and the benefits on child ­behaviours and adult health so I’m going to give it a go as the metals in these vaccines worry me greatly.

"So that’s why I’ve decided not to get the flu jab or give it to my eight-year-old. Instead I’m upping vitamin C to 1000mg daily, we’re all on probiotics and taking more of the good stuff.”

She added: "By all means get your flu jab if that’s what’s best for you. However, this winter the kids and I will be rolling about in the mud and eating worms because nature’s the best medicine."

Labour MSP Monica Lennon said: “The Scottish Government has rightly warned the public about the double threat of Covid and flu this winter and the ­importance of getting vaccinated. ­Individuals who peddle dangerous nonsense about the safety of the flu jab risk undermining the heroic efforts of NHS staff.”

Tory MSP Donald Cameron said: “This is a total ­embarrassment for the SNP. Nicola Sturgeon needs to distance the party of government from these highly dubious comments. Any vaccines will undergo rigorous safety checks and they will be absolutely safe for the public to use.”

An SNP spokesperson gave a statement from Ms. Matthews which read: "As I stated in my Edinburgh Evening News column, I’m not an anti-vaxxer. The pandemic has been tough for all of us and I’m sure I’m not alone in learning how to keep safe. I’ll be getting vaccinated as soon as it is offered to me."

Ms. Matthews has since deleted her Twitter account.