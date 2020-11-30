A SENIOR SNP MP has publicly pleaded with Nicola Sturgeon to call out a "campaign of abuse, smears and violent intimidation" against her.

Joanna Cherry QC said she has repeatedly raised the issue with the party "to no avail" and insisted figures close to fellow SNP MP Alyn Smith were involved.

She said: "The idea that Mr Smith is 'leading work to root out online bots and trolls within the SNP' is laughable."

Ms Cherry's extraordinary social media statement comes amid a long-running row over trans rights.

The Edinburgh South West MP said she was frequently sent a "violent image" showing a cartoon figure pointing a gun with the message: "Shut the f*** up TERF".

TERF is an acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

Ms Cherry said: "Unfortunately this problem started close to home and continues led by a number of actors some of whom are SNP members and close to Mr Smith.

"Despite my complaints indeed pleas for help nothing has been done to address this issue."

She added: "At the weekend a number of SNP parliamentarians, councillors and employees joined with other parties to sign a letter defaming me.

"It has since been altered but only under threat of legal action. One of the signatories works for the First Minister.

"Last year as part of this campaign of intimidation I received what Police Scotland and the Met considered a credible death threat and required police protection.

"As you can imagine this takes quite a toll on me, my girlfriend, my family and my staff.

"When is someone in the leadership of my party going to call out the campaign of abuse, smears and violent intimidation against me?

"I am pleading with our leader Nicola Sturgeon to do something or at the very least acknowledge the problem I face.

"To those who say Joanna don’t do this in the public domain I say I have repeatedly raised this with the SNP to no avail and everyone even a middle aged lesbian has the right to defend their good name and their personal safety."