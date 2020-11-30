Deacon Blue's Dignity has been named as Scotland's Greatest Song in a public vote.

The iconic tune was said to be the "clear winner" in the quest for the number 1 song for Scotland which began in July.

Dignity was the first song ever released by the band in 1987 and the song has remained a firm favourite throughout the years.

The band's signature song was also played by the band at the closing ceremony of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

It was picked from a shortlist of ten songs selected by four judges including journalist and broadcaster Jackie Bird, singer and actress, Clare Grogan as well as journalist and presenter, Gordon Smart and Aarti Joshi of DF Concerts after many hours of debate and discussion.

The move to find Scotland's greatest song was part of a bid by the Greatest Hits stations in Scotland operated by Bauer, including Clyde 2 and Forth 2 to champion the nation's rich musical heritage at a time when appeals had gone out to the Scottish Government to give vital support in the coronavirus crisis to a music industry which generated £431 million of spending in 2018 and sustained 4300 full-time jobs.

Ricky Ross, said: “Thank you so much to everyone for voting for this song. I know that people take this song to their hearts and we are very grateful for that and on behalf of all of Deacon Blue I thank you for making Dignity Scotland’s favourite song.

“It is a lovely thing that people have taken it on board as it was never really a hit record. It was one of these songs that crept up and it got released and then re-released and eventually re-released and it sort of became a folk song in people’s hearts and it is lovely that it has stayed with people."

He told the Ewen Cameron in the Morning show: “I phoned Dougie [Vipond] to tell him, he and I started this band 35 years ago and it funny that this is a song that we cobbled together in a wee rehearsal room one day.

“I lost my mum this year and it is the kind of thing that she would have loved to have heard. It’s an amazing story and I’m very, very proud.”

The closely fought battle saw Sunshine on Leith by the Proclaimers in second place with Baker Street by Garry Rafferty in third.

The other ten songs were The Waterboys' Whole of The Moon, Primal Scream's Loaded, The Blue Nile's Tinseltown in the Rain, Big Country's In a Big Country, Amy MacDonald's This is the Life, Black Eyed Boy by Texas and Aztec Camera's Somewhere In My Heart.

There were, however, some big name omissions, including AC/DC, Eurythmics, Wet Wet Wet, Simple Minds, Lewis Capaldi and Talking Heads. And there is no room for The Proclaimers' 500 Miles, seen by some as the nation's alternative national anthem.

Head judge, broadcaster Jackie Bird, said: "It was wonderful to be part of a debate that took our minds off the rotten stuff around us all at the moment and gave us some fun and something to be passionate about. I know that during the voting various songs took the lead, but Dignity was always going to be one of the hot favourites.

“Like all the best songs it tells an authentic story and is ultimately an uplifting tale of hard work and hope. The song carries such a universal message, no wonder it's hi-jacked by live audiences around the world. Well done to all our talented artists who made the top ten and to Ricky and Deacon Blue for giving us a classic."