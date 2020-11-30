NICOLA Sturgeon has denied being “out of touch” with her party’s grassroots over how to achieve independence in the face of Westminster blocking a referendum.

The First Minister mocked the “Plan B” for independence backed by some of her MPs, who say a simple SNP election win should be a mandate for leaving the Union.

Ms Sturgeon said it suffered from a glaring “logical flaw”.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland on the third and final day of the SNP’s virtual conference, Ms Sturgeon was asked about a growing internal tensions in her party.

SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC complained last week about a “cult” of personality around Ms Sturgeon and a “no debate mentality” that diminished the party.

Ms Sturgeon was also asked what she would do if Boris Johnson stuck to his pledge not to grant Indyref2, even if the SNP win a second majority at Holyrood in 2021.

The First Minister refused to rule out testing whether Holyrood had the power to hold a referendum without Westminster’s consent in the courts.

However she said her clear preference remained an agreed referendum as in 2014, which would be beyond legal challenge and deliver an internationally recognised result.

But with growing restlessness in the Yes movement about Westminster blocking Indyref2, she was asked: “Isn’t there a danger you’re out of touch with people in your party?”

She said: “There was a debate on this at the SNP conference yesterday and the position that was put forward was overwhelmingly supported, so no, I think all of the evidence would suggest otherwise.”

Pressed on whether to have an election-based Plan B if Mr Johnson kept blocking a referendum, Ms Sturgeon was cutting about its chances.

She said: “What do you think they [the UK Government] would do then? Do you think they’re just going to say, ‘Well, ok, we won’t accept the election result ion favour of a referendum, but we’ll accept it in favour of independence.’ There’s a bit of a logical flaw there.”