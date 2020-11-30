THE SNP has been accused of undermining the fight against Covid-19 by using a promoter of virus conspiracy theories to host its annual conference despite an outcry.

Opposition parties said the Nationalists were sending dangerous mixed messages about the disease.

Labour called it an "insult" to those who had lost loved ones to the infection.

Host Hayley Matthews said one theory was “speaking the truth” and claimed nature is “the best medicine”, while vaccine was “s***e" that she would not give her child.

The TV contributor and newspaper columnist also shared social media posts claiming governments were trying to impose a “new world order” during the pandemic.

The comments fly in the face of the Scottish Government’s promotion of Covid vaccines and its efforts to debunk conspiracy theories.

After being exposed by the Daily Record, Ms Matthews deleted her Twitter account.

Labour and the Tories called on the SNP and Nicola Sturgeon to distance themselves from Ms Matthews.

However, despite the controversy, the 39-year-old has remained the face of the SNP’s conference today.

She appeared - without offering any apology - at the start of the final day this morning, was thanked by SNP MPs and officials, and may even introduce Ms Sturgeon’s keynote speech this afternoon.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: "This shows exceptionally poor judgement from the SNP leadership.

"It's also crass and insensitive, given the terrible loss of lives and hardship that Scotland has experienced during this pandemic.

"Nicola Sturgeon and other figures at the top of SNP must apologise for something that as well as sending out mixed messages on Covid, is also an insult to those who have lost a loved one."

Scottish Tory MSP Donald Cameron said: “The SNP must explain why they are continuing to associate themselves with someone who holds these deeply suspect views.

“People are understandably excited about the prospect of an imminent vaccine and everyone should be encouraging uptake among the public.

“Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP must condemn these views urgently and not allow vital health messaging to be undermined.”

Ms Sturgeon, who has said she would be willing to be take a vaccine, recently urged people to “guard against buying into conspiracy theories on the internet or anywhere else, and on Covid, that is ­obviously particularly important.”

However in a newspaper column in October, Ms Matthews said she would not be taking a flu jab as she has never been a “fan”.

She claimed she was not an “anti-vaxxer” but added: “The big pharma companies assure us they’re safe however, the less chemicals pumped in us, surely the better, no?

“I started researching heavy metal detoxing and the benefits on child ­behaviours and adult health so I’m going to give it a go as the metals in these vaccines worry me greatly.

“So that’s why I’ve decided not to get the flu jab or give it to my eight-year-old. Instead I’m upping vitamin C to 1000mg daily, we’re all on probiotics and taking more of the good stuff.”

She added: “By all means get your flu jab if that’s what’s best for you. However, this winter the kids and I will be rolling about in the mud and eating worms because nature’s the best medicine.”

A few weeks later, she responded to a tweet on Covid and children by saying: “Would not let my kid have a flu jab or have any covid s***e! Love from Scotland.”

She also liked a tweet containing the statement: “The vaccine should be tested on politicians first. If they survive, the vaccine is safe. If they don’t, then the country is safe.”

In a Twitter chat on masks, a man tweeted people can get advice from trusted sources such as the World Health Organisation.

Ms Matthews replied: “You can’t be serious… are you?”

And after a Twitter poll found support for the view that an unnamed government had “destroyed our liberty, livelihoods and lives” in order to “impose a new world order”, she tweeted: “Glad someone knows WTF is going on.”

After the SNP was asked for comment on Sunday, Ms Matthews issued a statement.

She said: “As I stated in my Edinburgh Evening News column, I’m not an anti-vaxxer.

"The pandemic has been tough for all of us and I’m sure I’m not alone in learning how to keep safe.

"I’ll be getting vaccinated as soon as it is offered to me.”

Labour MSP Monica Lennon said: "Ministers can’t switch off from their responsibilities at SNP conference.

"Mixed messages on vaccines undermined the pandemic response.

"Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP should distance themselves from people who peddle dangerous nonsense about vaccines, not give them a platform."

The SNP has been asked for further comment about Ms Matthews remaining the face of its conference.