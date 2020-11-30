SIR ROD Stewart believes that nobody would touch the Celtic manager's job "with a bargepole".

The pop star and Celtic diehard has spoken out after current manager Neil Lennon has been the centre of protests after exiting the Betfred Cup with defeat to Ross County.

Angry fans gathered outside the front entrance to Parkhead after the 2-0 loss chanting and calling for him to be axed by club chiefs.

There was heavy police presence as supporters vented their feelings.

Celtic released a statement condemning fans that demanded the manager's departure. They insist club personnel were targeted with missiles and have promised a full investigation.

It came just days after a banner was held up outside the stadium calling for Lennon to resign.

Rod Stewart has now told of his despair over the situation at Celtic Park and said that nobody would go near the manager's job "with a bargepole".

The 75-year-old singer said he had never been so downbeat than his was after the Bedfred Cup exit, which came days after Celtic exited European competition after their 4-1 loss to Sparta Prague on Thursday.

He said that the club should stick with Neil Lennon because he does not believe the board could presently find a decent replacement.

"Unless there is someone lined up to take Lenny's place I don't think anybody would take it with a bargepole, I really wouldn't," he said.

"Taking over Celtic, halfway through the season, 11 points behind Rangers, it's got to take a tough man to do it.

"I would let Lenny finish the season, I still think he can turn it around. More players have got to come in.

"But I am shocked, shocked, shocked.

"I don't think there's anyone who can take his place. I don't think the guy from Bournemouth would touch it, I really don't."

Speaking on Talksport, he added: "I'm heartbroken and disgusted.

"All my years of supporting the Celts I've never seen anything like that, missiles being thrown at the players, it's shameful it makes the club look so irresponsible.

"It's a proud old club and I'm absolutely heartbroken not only with the result yesterday but all round."