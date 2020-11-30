Three new deaths have been announced in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 369 new positive cases were announced today.

This represents 6.1% of the total tests carried out.

However, an issue with the reporting system has meant that figures are lower than usual.

Nicola Sturgeon announced that 1,041 patients are currently being treated for confirmed coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland - a decrease of eighth.

75 people are intensive care.

133 of the new cases were reported in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 49 in Lanarkshire, and 48 in Lothian.

A total of 95,058 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland.

The death total from Covid-19 in Scotland now stands at 3,725.