After tickets for the first release were snapped up in under 15 minutes, itison have announced an additional four pre-Christmas dates for Scotland’s biggest and original Christmas drive-in, along with four brand new movies to add to the original line-up.

The festive Drive-In will now run from Friday 18th December to Sunday 27th December at Loch Lomond Shores with more brand-new movies on the line-up including Christmas favourites, Boxing Day classics, singalongs, and the return of Elf Friday.

Tickets released last month sold out within minutes, so you’ll need to set your alarms for 7.30am on Thursday, December 3 to have a chance of getting along to the new dates.

Here's what will be on:

Friday, December 18th

Elf - 1pm

Elf - 5:30pm

Elf – 9:30pm

Saturday, December 19th

Elf - 1pm

Home Alone – 5:30pm

The Holiday – 9:30pm (brand new for 2020!)

Sunday, December 20th

Polar Express – 1pm (brand new for 2020!)

Home Alone 2 - 5:30pm

Scrooged – 9:30pm

Monday, December 21st

Miracle on 34th Street - 1pm (brand new for 2020!)

Love Actually - 5:30pm

Die Hard – 9:30pm

What if it's cancelled due to Covid-19?





Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, they have guaranteed that if Drive-In movies Christmas cannot go ahead for any reason, all ticket holders will get an automatic refund.

What guidelines are in place?

itison’s expert event team delivered Scotland’s first socially distanced Drive-In this Summer to a sold-out audience with measures in place including:

Ticket scanning through closed car windows

Socially distanced toilet queues for a no stress pee

Masks to be worn in queues and loos, festive masks encouraged!

Gourmet street food takeaway from on-site caterers inc toasted marshmallows

In car quizzes and our famous car-aoke!

Guaranteed automatic refunds to all ticket-holders if the event should get cancelled

Oli Norman, CEO of itison said: “We’ve been absolutely blown away by the response this year, we want to give as many families as possible something to look forward to this Christmas – it’s needed more than ever.”

“We’ve added an additional 4 dates and 4 new movies to this year’s line-up, including everyone’s festive favourites. We know these are uncertain times, so if for whatever reason our Christmas Drive-In can’t happen all ticket holders will get an automatic refund.”

itison Drive In-Movies series of events has attracted over 200,000 people to screenings of iconic movies in matching locations including all eight Harry Potter films shown against the stunning mountain backdrop of Glencoe, Jaws by the sea at Troon, Top Gun at Edinburgh Airport, and Christmas classics every December at Loch Lomond Shores which sell out within minutes.

Tickets are priced at £32 per car (inc. booking fee) and go on sale at 7.30am on, Thursday 3rd December exclusively at www.itison.com/drivein

You can keep up to date with all the latest information by following @itisondriveinmovies on Facebook.