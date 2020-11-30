Police officers have launched an investigation into violent scenes outside Celtic Park in Glasgow which left three officers injured.

Trouble broke out at the football stadium in Glasgow when protests over the tenure of current manager Neil Lennon turned ugly in the wake of the team's League Cup defeat to Ross County.

Officers who responded were hit by missiles and three suffred minor injuries, said to be bruising.

The protest was illegal under the restrictions currently put in place to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland Divisional Commander for Greater Glasgow Division said that anyone identified taking part in the disorder would be arrested and that a full investigation was officially underway.

Fans gather outside the stadium

Chief Superintendent Sutherland said: "I was saddened to see the disgraceful and violent scenes at Celtic Park on Sunday evening, it is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Three of my officers suffered injuries, albeit minor as a result of the violent behaviour which took place. The Chief Constable has made it clear that violence towards officers and staff will not be tolerated and I am wholly committed to that within Greater Glasgow.

READ MORE: Yobs condemned by Hoops supporters after 'Lennon out' protests turned ugly

“We should not forgot that protest of any type is illegal. While we remain in tier four and beyond, the disorder and violence this gathering presented posed a real risk of coronavirus infection to our officers and the wider community with no social distancing in place."

After the Scottish champions’ 2-0 loss to Ross County – their first domestic cup defeat in 36 – hundreds gathered outside the stadium to vent their fury and a large number of police officers formed a human shield as the players exited in convoy.Trouble broke out when of the protesters launched missiles at the police, and scuffled with officers.

Some fans have called for Neil Lennon's dismissal

Chief Superintendent Sutherland added: “We have now launched an investigation to identify those who were involved in the disorder and violence towards police officers, players and officials.

“My message is clear, if you are identified as being involved, you will be arrested. Don’t think just because you weren’t arrested last night that you have escaped justice.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information that will assist this investigation to contact us through 101. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained."

READ MORE: Celtic-daft Rod Stewart backs Neil Lennon and insists no manager would touch job with a 'bargepole'​

Former Celtic striker Andy Walker has also added his condemnation of the issue, saying he was shocked by the “disgusting” scenes of chaos outside Parkhead on Sunday night following the Hoops’ Betfred Cup exit.

Andy Walker

Sky Sports pundit and co-commentator Walker, who had two spells at Celtic, insisted Lennon, who has won four trophies out of four since taking over from Brendan Rodgers in February 2019, deserves better.

He told Sky Sports Scotland said: “I thought they were shocking. I thought it was disgusting and I’ve got to say I don’t recognise those people as Celtic supporters.

“This is a team that has won the last 11 domestic trophies and they’re being chased away from their own ground.

“These alleged Celtic supporters were attacking the police. They were throwing missiles and for some of the players to be under attack like that or some of the members of the media to be under attack like that, I don’t recognise them as Celtic supporters.