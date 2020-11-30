NICOLA Sturgeon has distanced herself from the Covid conspiracy theorist hosting the SNP’s virtual conference, saying her bizarre ideas are “emphatically” not her own.

“These are not views that I would endorse in any way, shape or form,” the First Minister said.

However Hayley Matthews, who called vaccines “s***e” and claims governments are trying to impose a “new world order” under cover of the pandemic, carried on as host regardless.

The running of the SNP conference is ultimately the responsibility of Ms Sturgeon’s husband, the SNP chief executive Peter Murrell.

The First Minister was dragged into the growing row over Ms Matthews, the face of the conference since Saturday, after her views were revealed by the Daily Record.

Ms Matthews, a newspaper columnist and TV presenter, tweeted recently: “Would not let my kid have a flu jab or have any covid s***e! Love from Scotland.”

She also liked a tweet containing the statement: “The vaccine should be tested on politicians first. If they survive, the vaccine is safe. If they don’t, then the country is safe.”

And after a Twitter poll found support for the view that an unnamed government had “destroyed our liberty, livelihoods and lives” in order to “impose a new world order”, she tweeted: “Glad someone knows WTF is going on.”

Despite Ms Matthews’s views being reported this morning, she carried on as host of the SNP conference regardless and did not offer any apology.

Labour said her continued presence was an “insult” to the relatives of those who had died of Covid.

At the daily briefing, Ms Sturgeon was asked if her party should have taken more care into choosing its host for the conference.

She said: “I don’t want to go too far into SNP conference because it’s not a forum for that, but I have seen the reports in the media today

“Hayley Matthews is a professional presenter that we have hired as part of the technical team to sort of stitch together the online conference we’re having right now.

“The views that I have seen attributed to her in the media today are absolutely, emphatically not the views of the SNP and obviously not the views of the Scottish Government.

“I read a comment from her this morning that she will absolutely get the vaccine when it is available, but let me be very clear, I have stood up here almost every day for nine months to advise people about public health risks.

“I will continue to advise people to do the right things and, when the time comes, to get the vaccine. So clearly these are not views that I would endorse in any way, shape or form.”

She said she was unaware that Ms Matthews had also been involved in the Scottish Government’s Parents Club, but added: “We’ll look into that.”

However an hour after Ms Sturgeon’s condemnation, Ms Matthews reappeared at SNP conference as the host.

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “The SNP must seriously reflect on their decision to give someone who is spreading fear and falsehoods about the covid vaccines such a significant platform alongside the First Minister.

“It does a disservice to our dedicated and exhausted health professionals, who have been battling the harsh end of this crisis for months on end, to lend any credibility to people with these views.”

Labour MSP Monica Lennon said: "Ministers can’t switch off from their responsibilities at SNP conference. Mixed messages on vaccines undermined the pandemic response.

"Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP should distance themselves from people who peddle dangerous nonsense about vaccines, not give them a platform."

Scottish Tory MSP Donald Cameron said: “The SNP must explain why they are continuing to associate themselves with someone who holds these deeply suspect views.

“People are understandably excited about the prospect of an imminent vaccine and everyone should be encouraging uptake among the public.

“Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP must condemn these views urgently and not allow vital health messaging to be undermined.”

In a statement issued via the SNP, Ms Matthews said: "As I stated in my Edinburgh Evening News column, I’m not an anti-vaxxer. The pandemic has been tough for all of us and I’m sure I’m not alone in learning how to keep safe.

“I’ll be getting vaccinated as soon as it is offered to me."

She has now deleted her Twitter account.











