MOTORISTS using one of Scotland's key roads face further 60-mile diversions as the delays continue over its re-opening.

The landslip-plagued A83 at the Rest and be Thankful was supposed to be partially open by mid-November once fence repairs had been completed.

But as of today, there was no timescale provided for its re-opening.

The important Highlands route has been open for barely three weeks in the last four months since a landslip brought about by rain blocked the road.

Meanwhile, motorists have faced further disruption as the single-track alternative route has had to be shut on numerous occasions since, leaving drivers with a 60-mile diversion.

And maintenance firm BEAR Scotland has said that six hours after re-opening after being shut, the Old Military Road will shut again at 3.30pm on Monday "as a safety precaution".

All traffic will be diverted via A82, A85 and A819 overnight.

BEAR, commissioned by Transport Scotland to maintain Scottish trunk roads, said it will continue to closely monitor and observe the hillside throughout the day, with "enhanced safety procedures" in place to ensure road users are kept safe whilst the OMR is in use.

It said rain is forecast in the area throughout the morning and that teams will be keeping the route under "close review" should conditions start to deteriorate.

A safety inspection will take place tomorrow morning to consider if the OMR is safe to reopen during daytime on Tuesday.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s north west representative said: “The OMR reopened this morning following a safety inspection and teams are continuing to closely monitor the area.

“A band of rain is moving through the Rest this morning and we’ll be keeping the operation of the OMR under close review should conditions in the area start to deteriorate.

“We’re continuing to put road user safety first and will close the OMR during the hours of darkness from 3.30pm today with all traffic being diverted via the A82, A85 and A819 as a safety precaution.

“We’ll continue to assess conditions on the hill and the forecast weather to inform our decisions for re-opening of the road each day.

“As ever, we thank the local community, businesses and road users for their patience while we do everything we can to address the ongoing situation at the Rest.”

Ministers have previously been accused of wasting nearly £80 million on more than a decade of failed solutions to landslides on the road after the latest multiple slips in heavy rainfall.

Some locals have called for a public inquiry into the problems, with many saying a permanent solution must be found.

Transport Scotland published details of the 11 "corridor options" for a new route to replace the landslip-prone section of the A83 include building up to three bridges or tunnels.

But the choice of solution is not expected to be chosen till next year.

What alternative travel options are available at the Rest and Be Thankful when the A83 and Old Military Road are closed?

Ferry provider Western Ferries can accommodate diverted traffic. Up to date information available at www.western-ferries.co.uk by phone 01369 704452 or email enquiries@western-ferries.co.uk.

The standard diversion route from the closure points at Tarbet and Cairndow via Inveraray, outlined below, is normally detailed as being around 60 miles long. The actual additional journey length of the diversion depends on where people are coming from and travelling to. This varies from an additional 30 miles if travelling from Glasgow to South of Inveraray to an additional 60 miles if travelling from Glasgow to Lochgoilhead/Cowal area. Ferry options (detailed above) via Gourock to Dunoon offer a shorter alternative route to Lochgoilhead / Cowal area.

The standard diversion route runs from the closure points at Tarbet to Cairndow, and is detailed below: A82/ A85 / A819: Westbound: Turn right onto the A82 at Tarbet and follow the road until Crianlarich – Turn left onto A82 and continue until Tyndrum – Turn left onto the A85 and continue until Dalmally - Turn left onto A819 and follow the road until Inveraray. Thereafter follow permanent signing. Distance: 58.8 miles.

Eastbound: At Inveraray, turn left onto the A819 then follow the road until Dalmally – Turn right onto the A85 and continue until Tyndrum – Turn right onto the A82 and follow the road to Crianlarich – Turn right onto A82 and follow the road until Tarbet. Distance: 58.8 miles.