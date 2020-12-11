EVEN in the incestuous world of grape varieties where aunts and uncles often seem like brother and sister and your gran could be your dad, chenin blanc is a weirdo. It's got so many different DNA strands, it's a wonder it doesn't have webbed feet and, for many years, this darling of the Loire valley and workhorse of France was as misunderstood as its parentage.

While it still makes some rather confusing wines in France, South Africa has become its new champion and its gradually shaking off its three for a tenner status and becoming a wine to be reckoned with. I won't bother with the French versions because I'm not sure if even they understand which ones are sweet, dry or medium half the time, but in South Africa it's long been popular for its dry, fruity style and refreshing finish.