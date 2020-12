RECENT cursory reportage of the "culling" – this word itself used, like "collateral damage”, to describe civilian casualties in war zones, one suspects to imply a veneer of justification – of a reported 17 million mink in Denmark speaks volumes for the sheer scale, disrespect and exploitation man routinely perpetrates on its fellow occupants of Planet Earth and how little it seems we – and our media – care about it.

The story earned a miserly one-day, three column inches in The Herald ("‘Further acceleration’ in spread of coronavirus across Europe", The Herald, November 5), little more across other media outlets, predicated not on the plight of the persecuted animals, but exclusively on the apparent threat they now posed to mankind, having been found to be hosting a mutation of the Covid-19 virus currently wreaking economic, health and political havoc around the world.