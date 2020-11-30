The cost of pick up and drop off at Glasgow Airport is to double from Friday.

It means it will now cost £4 for 10 minutes' waiting time, rather than £2.

Glasgow Airport says it is a "direct response to the unprecedented economic challenges Glasgow Airport and the wider industry continue to face as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis."

Controversial drop-off charges were first introduced three years ago.

The airport said at the time that the so-called "kiss and fly tax" will help to reduce congestion around the airfield.

The new charges will see users charged £6 for 11 to 15 minutes of waiting time and £15 for 20 to 30 minutes waiting. It is £30 for every hour afterwards.

The airport said of the latest hike: "The change is a direct response to the unprecedented economic challenges Glasgow Airport and the wider industry continue to face as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

"To support its efforts to operate in a more sustainable manner, passengers with electric vehicles will be able to access the pick-up and drop-off facility directly opposite the terminal free of charge for the first 10 minutes. Electric vehicle users can pre-register for free access for the first 10 minutes here.

"A 30-minute free parking option will still be available to all other passengers in the long-stay car park on the airport grounds, which is accessible via a 24-hour on demand bus service.

"Blue Badge holders will continue to park for up to 30 minutes for free in Car Parks 1 and 2.

"The pick-up and drop-off facility is intended for short visits of up to 10 minutes only. Passengers who think they may be longer than 10 minutes are encouraged to use our short-stay car parks or free option."

The fees at Glasgow brought in in 2017 came in the wake of contentious decisions to introduce charges at Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

Within four years of Edinburgh charging for drop-offs, the airport tripled its fees sparking widespread anger among motoring groups and fears that drivers would "hover" outside the terminal rather than meet the expense.

Aberdeen airport also doubled its controversial drop off charge within two years of launching.

Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports Ltd, which owns Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, said: "The impact of Covid-19 continues to have a devastating impact on Glasgow Airport, which has been brought to a standstill during a nine-month period.

"Our passenger numbers are down by as much as 96 per cent and we anticipate next year’s figures to be on a par with the passenger levels we experienced in the early 1990s.

"The funds generated through these changes will go directly towards re-establishing Glasgow’s vital connectivity. It will take years for the airport to return to pre-covid levels, however, it’s important we start the long process of rebuilding the routes and services our passengers demand and the economy relies so heavily on.

"Despite the huge economic challenges brought about by the pandemic, we have also made improvements to the facility to further enhance the convenience it provides."